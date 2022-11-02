Not Available

Cayo

  • Drama
  • Romance

Ivan, Julia and Kike were born and grew up in Culebra where they shared a close friendship. Ivan ventures in a small boat and stumbles on Cayo, a small island close by. Here he finds peace of mind, and the island has a healing effect on him. When federal authorities try to keep Ivan away from Cayo, they find themselves face to face with a community that will defend Ivan's need to visit the island. Based on a true story of love and friendship that will touch your heart, this wrenching drama was filmed in the beautiful natural scenery of Culebra, Puerto Rico.

Roselyn SánchezYoung Julia
Ivan CamiloKike
Raúl Carbonell hijoWillie
Kamar de los ReyesYoung Ivan
Carlos Esteban FonsecaIvan
Yezmín LuzzedYesenia Berrondo

