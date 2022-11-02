Ivan, Julia and Kike were born and grew up in Culebra where they shared a close friendship. Ivan ventures in a small boat and stumbles on Cayo, a small island close by. Here he finds peace of mind, and the island has a healing effect on him. When federal authorities try to keep Ivan away from Cayo, they find themselves face to face with a community that will defend Ivan's need to visit the island. Based on a true story of love and friendship that will touch your heart, this wrenching drama was filmed in the beautiful natural scenery of Culebra, Puerto Rico.
|Roselyn Sánchez
|Young Julia
|Ivan Camilo
|Kike
|Raúl Carbonell hijo
|Willie
|Kamar de los Reyes
|Young Ivan
|Carlos Esteban Fonseca
|Ivan
|Yezmín Luzzed
|Yesenia Berrondo
