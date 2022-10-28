Not Available

Cazando luciernagas

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Manrique is the man in charge of watching an abandoned salt mine located in a recondite place of the Colombian Caribbean. In his work he has found the perfect excuse to isolate himself from a world that does not appeal to him anymore. Nevertheless, the unusual appearance of a dog that likes to chase fireflies in the dark, and the unexpected arrival of Valeria, a thirteen years old daughter whose existence he ignore, will allow this solitary man an opportunity to recover the joy of being alive.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images