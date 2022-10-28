Cazando luciernagas

Not Available

Manrique is the man in charge of watching an abandoned salt mine located in a recondite place of the Colombian Caribbean. In his work he has found the perfect excuse to isolate himself from a world that does not appeal to him anymore. Nevertheless, the unusual appearance of a dog that likes to chase fireflies in the dark, and the unexpected arrival of Valeria, a thirteen years old daughter whose existence he ignore, will allow this solitary man an opportunity to recover the joy of being alive.