CBeebies Presents Hansel and Gretel

This year’s highly anticipated CBeebies Christmas Show is once again coming to the big screen from the theatre stage for a family-friendly feast of Christmas fun, premiering on 30th November and running throughout December. The show is an adaptation of fairy-tale classic Hansel and Gretel and will again feature many of CBeebies' most popular talent, including, for the first time - Waffle the Wonder Dog! Audiences will also get a chance to see exclusive, additional content specially-made for the cinema.