Grandad Tumble opens his book of memories to tell the tale of Mr Tumble from the day he was born, with his red nose already in place, through his school days, to attending a very serious stage school run by Miss Eerie, played by Ronni Ancona. Featuring lots of songs to join in with, comedy routines and Makaton signs. Find out how Mr Tumble got his starry waistcoat, spotty bag and bow tie in this funny, exciting show recorded in front of a live theatre audience. Less