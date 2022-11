Not Available

The stars of CBeebies bring to life this magical adventure about a thumb-sized girl in an oversized world of plants and animals, as Thumbelina tries to find out who she really is. Inspired by the tale by Hans Christian Andersen, the show features many of Cbeebies' favourite faces. This enchanting story is brought to life with colourful characters, comedy and 60s-inspired music, including several original new songs.