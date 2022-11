Not Available

In 1976, CBS celebrated its biggest star with this celebration of her three CBS series: "I Love Lucy," "Here's Lucy" and "The Lucy Show." All the classic clips are included here: "Vitameatavegimen," the candy factory, the wine press and more. The guests, in person and from the archives, include Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, Gale Gordon, John Wayne, Richard Burton, George Burns, William Holden, Bob Hope, Harpo Marx, Dean Martin and Red Skelton.