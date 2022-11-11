C'è Musica & Musica

Not Available

C'è musica e musica (There is music and music), was a documentary written and hosted by Luciano Berio in 1972 for the RAI Italian National Television. The documentary was made by ten 40 minutes episodes, and tried to get the italian audience closer to the music world. This extraordinary document includes interviews with the most important composers of the XX Century like: John Cage, Bruno Maderna, Karlheinz Stockhausen, Luigi Nono, Pierre Schaeffer, Christof Penderecki, Iannis Xenakis, Gyorgy Ligeti, Henry Pousseur, Morton Subotnick, Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Milton Babbitt, Michael Tippett, Cornelius Cardew, Olivier Messiaen, Pierre Boulez, Luigi Dallapiccola, Pietro Grossi,… and many more!