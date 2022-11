Not Available

The film tells about the problems of three men (Karim, Amin, Tarek), Karim's problem is the difficulty of communicating with women, which leads him to consult a psychiatrist who tells him that he suffers from women's phobia. Amine Is an entrepreneur, and his dream is to marry a supermodel. Tariq on the other hand is an actor with several transient relationships with women, while hoping to find the women of his life one day for marriage.