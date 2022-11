Not Available

From the first minute to the last, from surreal, incongruous scenes to indigenous funeral ceremonies, from fish ponds to ruins, from women to men, from a telephone to a tortoise shell, from fortune-telling to Taoist salvation rites, from color to black and white, from Ma'nene to Family Constellations, from animals to being animalized, from sorrow to tranquility … Every image performs a death, releasing a vast vitality.