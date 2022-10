Not Available

After repeatedly flaunting her peerless body to her servants, snobbish aristocrat Cecila (Muriel Montrossé) becomes the victim of rape. But the experience triggers a carnal awakening, full of socialite sex parties and woodland orgies. And before long, Cecilia finds her amorous adventures spinning out of control, particularly when her husband decides to join in on the free-love lifestyle in this racy entry from erotic auteur Jess Franco.