Acclaimed Italian mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli teams with world-renowned Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel in this compilation of opera scenes pulled from works by Mozart and Donizetti, recorded live at the Glyndebourne Opera House in 1999. Highlights include arias and duets from Mozart's "Don Giovanni" "The Marriage of Figaro" and "La Clemenza Di Tito," plus excerpts from Donizetti's "L'Elisir D'Amore."