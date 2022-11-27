Cedar Wood & Silk

Not Available

Differing opinions about fashion spark a vibrant, insightful exploration of the tender relationship between a Jamaican mother and her British-born daughter. Jillian Li-Sue's film deftly weaves together flashbacks to tell mother Florence's story, from her early life in Jamaica to her move to the UK and her skill as a seamstress. Daughter Sandra - who dresses "for comfort, not comments" - resists wearing her elaborate creations, revealing the cultural and generational divide between the two women. Through astute dialogue and rich period imagery, the film explores the ways West Indian heritage is kept alive in the diaspora.