Cedarmont Kids: Christmas Carols

Its a live-action Cedarmont sing-along celebration featuring 15 back-to-back music videos that will keep your kids singing happy and holy holiday tunes! You'll find both English and Spanish audio versions, split tracks in English or Spanish, and the lyrics can be seen onscreen in English or Spanish. Includes the songs: "Joy to the World," "Away in a Manger," "Good Christian Men, Rejoice," "Angels We Have Heard on High," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "We Three Kings," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear," "O Come All Ye Faithful," "How Great Our Joy," "O Little Town of Bethlehem," "The First Noel," "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day," "O Come, Little Children," and "Silent Night." Running time is approximately 33 minutes. Recommended for ages 3 to 10.