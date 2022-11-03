Not Available

An Earl disowns his son James for marrying Annie, a middle-class woman. The couple leaves England to start a life in New York with their son newborn child Cedie. The family lives an austere life in the States. Eventually, James dies from heart attack from trying to make ends meet. Annie was left struggling to juggle her roles as a breadwinner and a mother. The Earl offers an arrangement to Annie and that is to take Cedie as his heir and she will have to live in another place. Annie accepts the arrangement and lives in Court Lodge. Cedie’s grandfather intends to train him in a strict manner to prepare him for the earldom. On the other hand, Cedie teaches the Earl how to take compassion on his subordinates.