Cedric: Taking You Higher

Red-hot actor/comedian Cedric the Entertainer stars in his first solo HBO special, a no-holds-barred 60-minute routine performed in front of a live audience at The Wiltern, the venerable Los Angeles theater. Spiced by several song-and-dance numbers featuring a smokin' band and sexy group of dancers he calls the 'Cedibles,' the special highlights Cedric's hilarious takes on fame, TV, rap music, sports, diets, plastic surgery, gay marriage, church socials, meeting the President (not the new one, but the one we like), $5,000-a-plate dinners, Afghanistan, Osama Bin Laden, suicide bombers, gas prices, Halloween, Latin music and more.