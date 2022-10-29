Cedric the Entertainer: Starting Lineup

Not Available

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer uses his considerable appeal to introduce some up-and-coming young stand-up comedians. Cedric himself takes on topics such as Bill Clinton, the death penalty, reality television, fast-food chicken, church etiquette, and much more. The other comedians are a mixed lot: Roland Powell amusingly mocks insecure boyfriends and sings a singles bar pick-up song and Juan Villareal gets some laughs out of food stamps and The Blair Witch Project, while Tony Luewellyn flounders through weak material about Ex-Lax and the war on terror. Then along comes J.J., who gives a surreal spin to roadkill and giving birth to septuplets.