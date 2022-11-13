Cek Toko Sebelah

Not Available

Erwin (Ernest Prakasa) enjoyed a glorious career at a young age, and had a beautiful lover who is equally successful, Natalie (Gisella Anastasia). But, all so complicated when Koh AFuk (Chew Kin Wah) whose health has worsened, wants to bequeath to Erwin store basic food needs, his favorite child. Therefore, Yohan (Dion Wiyoko) brother Erwin, furious because bypassed. As the eldest son who was more attentive to her parents, Yohan sure he and his wife, Ayu (Adinia Wirasti), is the most entitled to continue the store. Unfortunately, Koh AFuk difficult to believe that Yohan always rebelled.