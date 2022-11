Not Available

Through historical news footage, this documentary overview of the Catholic Church focuses on the leadership of the popes who have presided during the 20th and 21st centuries, from Pius X through John Paul II and his successor, Benedict XVI. Having evolved over the course of almost 2,000 years in times of peace and war, Catholicism and the Papacy continue to play a weighty role in the social, political and spiritual events of the modern world.