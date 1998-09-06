1998

Celebrity

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 6th, 1998

Studio

Sweetland Films

The career and personal life of writer Lee are at a standstill, so he divorces his bashful wife, Robin, and dives into a new job as an entertainment journalist. His assignments take him to the swankiest corners of Manhattan, but as he jumps from one lavish party to another and engages in numerous empty romances, he starts to doubt the worth of his work. Meanwhile, top TV producer Tony falls for Robin and introduces her to the world of celebrity.

Cast

Kenneth BranaghLee Simon
Judy DavisRobin Simon
Joe MantegnaTony Gardella
Leonardo DiCaprioBrandon
Charlize TheronSupermodel
Winona RyderNola

