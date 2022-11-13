Celebrity Crush

Not Available

When the B horror movie CHAIN-FACE CLOWN was released in 1985, no one knew the film would one day become a classic, heralded as a cinematic tour de force - Well, at least by a select group of horror movie fans. The film's biggest fan, 29 year-old EMILY LYNESSA always knew she was going to meet and fall in love with JONATHAN BLAKLEE, mid 40s, the star of CHAIN-FACE CLOWN. For Emily, Jonathan is the perfect soulmate; no other male compares to him. She has idolized him and the film ever since she can remember. Emily has collection of CHAIN-FACE CLOWN memorabilia that would impress even the most ardent fan. But, there is one item she has yet to attain - The real life, breathing Jonathan Blaklee.