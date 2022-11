Not Available

A sex in cinema retrospective that uncovers long-forgotten gems buried for years as well as some of the most significant films in the history of sex on the screen. Controversial and groundbreaking films, you’ll discover the most memorable and erotic scenes of the decade as well as insightful and controversial bios on each actress. In many cases it was their first and only nude appearance on film, making this a must-have reference guide to nudity in cinema.