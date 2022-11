Not Available

Celebrity Ma-ri (Ji-woo Choi) hires grad student Chul-soo (Ji-tae Yu) to ghostwrite a novel for her, which captures the interest of dreamy executive Woo-jin (Ki-woo Lee). So she can impress Woo-jin with her knowledge, Ma-ri hires Chul-soo to teach her more about the novel's topics. Chul-soo, however, is pressured to publish a tell-all biography about Ma-ri's personal life, which has become beyond complicated in this star-studded Korean soap opera.