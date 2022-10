Not Available

Get an exclusive look at the expansive Lionel train collection and model layout that once belonged to the Chairman of the Board himself, Frank Sinatra, with this entry in TM's popular "Celebrity Train Layouts" series. Modeling his layout after Lionel's legendary showroom, Sinatra's museum-quality collection features a 225E prewar freight set, a 1950 Hudson with Irvington cars and a UP M10000 set from 1935, among others.