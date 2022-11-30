Celestial Crimea

Not Available

The Crimea in the films is a miniature copy of the planet, a “vibrant heart” of the Earth. This place conceals the power of the four elements, there you’ll find everything: mountains, the sea, forests, the tropics, the savannah, sand deserts, swamps, a dormant volcano, salt lakes, cosmic landscapes which look alien on our planet. Space photography emphasizes the cosmic scale of narration. New technologies permit us to see unique natural phenomena which are inaccessible to the human eye.