Celia Cruz - Azucar!

Not Available

Hosted by pop and Latin singing sensations Gloria Estefan and Marc Anthony, this all-star tribute honors the undisputed Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, an artist of immeasurable standing whose career has spanned more than five decades. Her music and incomparable charisma have touched the hearts and souls of millions of people from every race, nationality, and culture throughout the world. The Queen of Salsa has carried her title with class and distinction; her powerful voice and electrifying rhythm have garnered more than 60 worldwide recognitions, multiple gold and platinum records, and a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Her boundless enthusiasm, genuine warmth, and deep-seated humanitarianism have made Celia Cruz the music industry's most accomplished and revered performers and the world's most notable ambassador of Hispanic culture.