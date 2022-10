Not Available

Crowned the "Queen of Salsa," Cuban-born singer Celia Cruz performs in this concert video featuring Latin jazz legend Tito Puente, La India, Johnny Pacheco and the RMM Orchestra. The flamboyant Cruz and her talented friends heat up the dance hall with songs such as "La Vida Es un Carnival," "La Voz de Experiencia," "Quimbara," "Babalu," "Siboney," "El Cumbachera," an improvised version of "Guantanamera" and Cruz's signature song, "Bemba Colora."