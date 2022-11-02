Not Available

Five-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist Celine Dion stars in a one-hour primetime special, CELINE DION: THAT'S JUST THE WOMAN IN ME. This pop music superstar returns to CBS with her first concert since completing her five year musical extravaganza in Las Vegas. She also performs two special duets with Grammy award nominee Josh Groban and Grammy award winner will.i.am. Taped before a live audience at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, Celine performs some of her greatest hits including "Because You Loved Me," "My Heart Will Go On" and "Taking Chances" off her current album, The Prayer. Amid the intimately set concert, Celine Dion also engages the audience in conversation about her past, present and future in response to questions from guests.