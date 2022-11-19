Céline Dion - The Colour of My Love Concert

Not Available

Filmed in Quebec in 1995, this concert souvenir captures Celine Dion as she turned the corner from pop contender to platinum princess. Long a star in Canada, and a major draw throughout the Francophone world, the Québecois vocalist was still a relatively new, if increasingly successful, commodity stateside. A clutch of single hits, augmented by two big soundtrack themes, hadn't entirely erased the suspicion that Dion's career was being bolted together on an assembly line not far from Mariah Carey's--apart from frequent overlaps in production support, both singers relied on similar mixtures of sweeping ballads and crisp, uptempo dance workouts, and both were notorious for their vocal gymnastics.