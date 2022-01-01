Céline sur les Plaines

Not Available

The DVD contains Dion's historic performance in front of 250,000 spectators to celebrate Quebec's 400th anniversary. The concert was held at the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, Canada on August 22, 2008. This historical event features Céline Dion with Garou, Marc Dupré, Ginette Reno, Éric Lapointe, la Famille Dion, Mes Aïeux, Zachary Richard, Dan Bigras, Nanette Workman, Jean-Pierre Ferland and Claude Dubois. This exceptional DVD includes 30 live songs, behind-the-scenes footage from the rehearsals and exclusive clips filmed on the day of the show.