Over 40,000 fans reunited on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City on July 27, 2013 to witness Celine Dion perform some of her biggest French and English language hits. Relive Celine’s unique one-night only concert with this fabulous collection featuring a DVD or Blu-ray of the entire ‘Céline… une seule fois’ show and 2 live CDs which include 4 bonus tracks from Celine’s 2013 sold-out Paris shows.