Live Upon a Blackstar is the first live album from the American electronic rock project, Celldweller. It includes a Live DVD/Blu-ray with footages taken in the US, Russian, Japanese and Canadian live shows. The full backing videos from the shows are also included on the DVD in High Definition along with "tour diaries, 2 Celldweller music videos and more". Live Upon a Blackstar is also accompanied by an audio-only CD and digital release.