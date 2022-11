Not Available

At once ethereal and electric, this exciting live concert performance explores the intersection between Celtic sounds and world music with talented artists who truly test the traditions of their Irish heritage with notes of gypsy, bluegrass and jazz. Selections include "The Last Leviatan," "Monti's Czardas," "Crooked Jack," "Froggies Bell," "Cuimhne an Phiobaire," "Ned of the Hill" and "Unquiet Grave."