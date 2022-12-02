As one of the most renowned Canadian roots musicians of all time, Ashley MacIsaac has received significant international acclaim. He plays the fiddle in a direct, traditional Cape-Breton style, adding his own unique treatment, mixing genres and making contemporary Celtic music appeal to a wide spectrum of fans. In Celtic Edge, Ashley performs with fellow fiddler Shannon Quinn and DJ/composer Jay Andrews in a concert that explores the relationship between the younger generation of Celtic musicians inspired by Ashley as Ashley discusses his relationship to the older generation of fiddlers who inspired him.
