Recorded live at the Hammersmith Odeon on March 3 1989. Tracks: 1. The Usurper 2. Seduce Me Tonight 3. Mexican Radio 4. (Once) They Were Eagles 5. Little Velvet 6. Jewel Throne 7. Juices Like Wine 8. Cherry Orchards 9. Petty Obsession 10. Blood On Kisses 11. Into The Crypt Of Rays 12. Downtown Hanoi 13. Circle Of The Tyrants 14. Roses Without Thorns 15. Dethroned Emperor Running time approx. 60 minutes.