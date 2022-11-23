Celtic Soul

Not Available

This utterly enjoyable and globe-spanning jaunt follows Canadian actor and comedian Jay Baruchel (Knocked Up, How to Train Your Dragon) on an epic road trip through Canada, Ireland and Scotland with his new friend, well-known Irish soccer journalist Eoin O’Callaghan. It’s a story that stretches over 200 years of colorful history and that takes the duo eastward from Montreal to Westport, Ireland—where Jay’s ancestors set sail for Canada, like so many others—and finally Glasgow, where Jay will fulfill a lifelong dream: to watch a match at Celtic Park, one of the wildest and most hallowed grounds in world football.