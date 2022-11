Not Available

In this concert recorded live in Poughkeepsie, New York, Keith, Paul, George, Ryan, Damien, and Neil perform the following songs: 1/ Heartland, 2/ Buachaill ón Eirne, 3/ The Dutchman, 4/ Black Is The Color, 5/ Working Man, 6/ Home From The Sea, 7/ Just A Song At Twilight, 8/ Belfast Polka, 9/ Gold & Silver Days, 10/ Noreen, 11/ Steal Away, 12/ Skye Boat Song, 13/ Whiskey In The Jar, 14/ My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose, 15/ Ireland's Call, 16/ A Place In The Choir.