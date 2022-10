2011

In this concert, Keith, Paul, George, Ryan, Damien and Neil perform the following songs: 1. Storm Overture / 2. New Day Dawning / 3. Outside Looking In / 4. When You Are 18 / 5. Life In The Old Dog Yet / 6. Not The One / 7. Stand and Deliver / 8. The Highwayman / 9. Lagan Love / 10. Midnight Well / 11. Shadows Dancing / 12. Harry's Game / 13. Tender Is The Night / 14. This Was My Life / 15. Look At Me / 16. Hail The Hero (Mo Ghile Mear)