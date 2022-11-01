Not Available

Celtic Thunder: Take Me Home

  • Music

Celtic Thunder presents Take Me Home, an all new show, as seen on PBS. The DVD with a running time of almost 2 hours long features 13 new Celtic Thunder performances! After the smash success of the first Celtic Thunder production in 2008, producers Sharon Browne and Phil Coulter have developed an all-new Irish-music showcase. The sharply dressed male vocalists who starred in the first show have returned, and each performer gets a chance to show off his pop sensibility. The energetic set includes traditional Celtic tunes as well as rock covers and original compositions by Coulter.

