The group features five Celtic male vocalists from Ireland and Scotland, ranging in age from 16 to 40: Paul Byrom, George Donaldson, Keith Harkin, Ryan Kelly and Damian McGinty. From rousing ensemble numbers to solos showcasing each members' vocal style and personality, Celtic Thunder performs powerful ballads, popular hits, and heartwarming songs of love and loss from across the Celtic music spectrum-Irish, Scottish, traditional and contemporary.