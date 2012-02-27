Celtic Thunder: Voyage

2012

VOYAGE continues to pay homage to the musical culture of Ireland, while exploring the musical journey each soloist has undertaken since the beginning of Celtic Thunder four years ago. This time the ensemble including Keith Harkin, Ryan Kelly, Neil Byrne, George Donaldson and Emmet Cahill welcome 13-year-old Daniel Furlong to the fold as a guest artist on this recording. The group performances highlight the diversity of Irish music and song; from the powerful rendition of "Dulaman" to the love song "Maid of Culmore," the collection also features a rousing performance of "Galway Girl" and beloved Irish party song "My Irish Molly-O."