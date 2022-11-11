Not Available

Michael Flatley is the internationally acclaimed master of dance. In 2005 his unrivalled skill and artistry combined in an epic that fused the spirit and history of Ireland with dance and music. The result was a masterpiece, showcasing Irish dance as a dynamic, powerful art form. Says Michael, "Celtic Tiger portrays the oppression of a people. The tiger itself symbolizes the awakening of their spirit in the struggle for freedom. The show itself is a 90 minute spectacular. It is very fast moving, powerful and hard-hitting and I think that it is something that you have never seen before."