Celtic Woman: Destiny

Not Available

The heart of Ireland beats strongly throughout The Destiny Tour, which features an entirely new production with many songs from Destiny. As the country commemorates the events of 100 years ago that led to the nation's independence, Celtic Woman offers a rousing version of "Óró sé do bheatha 'bhaile," an anthem closely connected with the 1916 uprising. The all female ensemble also delivers other timeless traditional Irish songs such as "Bean Pháidín" and "Siúil A Run" highlighting the beauty of Ireland's heritage and its Gaelic language. Alongside newer songs such as "Walk Beside Me" and "The Whole Of The Moon," the show also features reimagined renditions of audience favorites "Amazing Grace" and "You Raise Me Up."