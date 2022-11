Not Available

Musical Gems - Live in Concert, was filmed on American soil in South Bend, IN on the doorstep of the University of Notre Dame, where it dazzled the family-friendly audience with a one-of-a-kind interactive concert experience that showcased the group's sparkling pure voices, bewitching choreography and fairytale charms along with the talents of a group of world-class musicians, an Aontas Choir, bagpipers and championship Irish dancers.