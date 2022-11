Not Available

Celtic Woman goes solo and stretches beyond the purely Irish for this collection. Mixing classical pieces (Vivaldi's 'Rain' (from The Four Seasons), 'Jesu Joy Of Man's Desiring', Brahms' 'Lullabye') with pop ('Someday', Don McLean's 'Vincent/Starry, Starry Night ') Chloe's album is soft and accessible without sounding overly sentimental.