Cemetery Life

The Metro Manila Cemetery is built like a ghost town, one and two-storey high mausoleums, with winding staircases and air-conditioning, were built as the last refuge for the wealthy deceased. Social Outcasts have discovered this place, and have begun moving into these 'Villas of the Dead.' An infrastructure was formed, complete with shops, karaoke joints and cosmetic salons built within the tombs. At first sight, it seems almost idyllic, the poor who have set up their homes within the walls, live in makeshift suburban Utopia.