Cemetery of Beautiful Women

At the end of Koryo dynastry, Hyang-seon, the daughter of Master Song, had been chosen to be the Crown Prince's wife. Under the orders of Master Kim, Mi-kwang attacks and violates Hyang-seon on her way back from praying to Buddha. Hyang-seon kills herself. Due to this incident, both of Hyang-seon's parents are bestowed the King's poison (the death penalty). A struggle breaks out between undertaker and grave robbers over the wealthy dowry. Meanwhile, Mi-kwang asks for the hand of Ie-hwa, daughter of Master Kim. However, Mi-kwang dies because of Master Kim. Master Kim's wife dies when a snake comes out of the wedding presents and bites her. Ie-hwa is chosen to be the Crown Prince's wife. The day before she is to meet the queen, Hyang-seon's ghost appears at the house of Master Kim and has her revenge. Master Kim is killed. Now aware of the full story, Ie-hwa stands before her parent's graves and Hyang-seon's grave where she asks for Hyang-seon's forgiveness.