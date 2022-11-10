Not Available

Cendre is a fragile and unstable young man, heavily influenced by the fairy tales he was reading as a child. He pursues an obsessive quest to connect with the familiar characters of his memories, posting numerous ads to find the princess of his dreams. Upon finally meeting her, he realizes that his secret desires do not conform to any of the stories he takes for models. In a desperate attempt to live his perfect love, he blurs reality through hallucinatory episodes, unleashing his compulsions in the process.