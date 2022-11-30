Centen van Knegsel

Not Available

The grandparents of the director, Marieke Widlak, confront her with a complicated question. Along with several inhabitants of Knegsel, they have been supporting the Indian priest Christopher Bara and his poor community for the last forty years. Does Marieke want to continue this project? She hesitates and raises confrontational questions. Is something like this effective, or just self-interest? To get real answers, she looks up Bara himself. The bond with him grows, but so do her doubts. Until an unexpected message from India clarifies things.