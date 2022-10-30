Not Available

CENTER JENNY has the title characters hazing newbies, pining over local (global?) hottie Jimmy West, and making the fatal it-girl mistake of straying too close to the Source of their inspiration. In it, we glimpse into the life of a Jenny who has gone too left-of-center, putting aside the endless pursuit of higher Jenn-lightenment for her own interests. Will she survive the initiation and move to a higher level of Jenny? Put your phone in the circle, pick up your solo cup and find out.