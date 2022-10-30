Not Available

Center Jenny

  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Electronic Arts Intermix

CENTER JENNY has the title characters hazing newbies, pining over local (global?) hottie Jimmy West, and making the fatal it-girl mistake of straying too close to the Source of their inspiration. In it, we glimpse into the life of a Jenny who has gone too left-of-center, putting aside the endless pursuit of higher Jenn-lightenment for her own interests. Will she survive the initiation and move to a higher level of Jenny? Put your phone in the circle, pick up your solo cup and find out.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images