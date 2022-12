Not Available

A magazine lays in an alley at night. An unseen man flips through the pages. The magazine is adult. The pictorials come to life! And so does the sex between the models that grace the pages. A blackout bed floats in space. A coach takes on two guys. Guys in grease do it against a metal wall. Then in a bed bathed in a warm golden glow. Not exactly Field and Stream. Center Spread. Now open.